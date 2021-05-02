Up to 5,000 music fans will head to Sefton Park in Liverpool tonight for a live gig.

The concert, headlined by Stockport indie band Blossoms, is part of the government's Events Research Programme.

The ERP is a series of trials, including two club nights in Liverpool and a cinema. It will look at how to get crowds back safely to mass events.

If the Sefton Park gig is deemed a success, it could be the foundation for how music festivals can go ahead safely this summer and going forward.

Who is on the line-up?

Stockport indie band Blossoms.

Wigan band The Lathums.

Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu.

Tom from Blossoms says the gig is happening "at the right time".

Who can go to the gig?

Only people who live in the Liverpool City Region were allowed to buy tickets.

Attendees must be over 18.

What are the rules?

The crowd will not have to social distance or wear face masks, but they will need proof of a negative Covid test before entry.

Ticket holders will take a lateral flow test at a local testing centre before entry - waiting the 30 minutes to get their results first.

Attendees will then be asked to take another test after the event.

How will the research be used?

Scientists are looking to see if and how crowds mixing outdoors increases the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

Those attending will be urged to take an at-home PCR test on the day of the event and five days afterwards to ensure any transmission of the virus is properly monitored. This is a non-mandatory but important part of the event research data requested by the scientists.

Vaccine passports are not part of Liverpool’s pilot events programme.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“We’re one step closer to a summer of live events now our science-led programme is underway. Testing different settings and looking at different mitigations is key to getting crowds back safely and the Sefton Park pilot is an important addition to the programme.

“After many months without live audiences, Festival Republic are bringing live music back to fans with this very special event and I hope it won’t be too much longer until gigs are back for good.”

Friday and Saturday saw thousands of clubbers at Bramley-Dock Warehouse in Liverpool. Credit: PA

On Friday and Saturday, thousands of people descended on Liverpool for the first club event in more than a year last night.

Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool saw around 3,000 clubbers return to the dancefloor. Those attending all had to produce negative coronavirus tests, did not have to wear face coverings or social distance for the first time since before lockdown began.