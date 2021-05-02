A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after a girl was attacked - and another hurt when she tried to intervene.

The 18-year-old is being questioned by detectives following the incident in Hattersley, Tameside, on Saturday night (May 1).

Police were called out to a reported disturbance near Mottram Road at 9.10pm. A girl in her late-teens was raped, while an 18-year-old woman was 'physically assaulted' while trying to intervene.

The man remains in custody for questioning.

Officers are currently treating it as an isolated incident, but additional police patrols will be in the area to 'provide support and reassurance to the community'.

Detective Sergeant Alison Haxby, of GMP's Tameside district, said: "This was a terrifying assault on two young females and I commend the bravery of the 18-year-old woman who was able to intervene and raise the alarm.

"Thankfully neither victim sustained serious injuries but both have been left incredibly shaken. Our thoughts are with them as they receive the care and support they need.