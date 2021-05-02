Hundreds of Manchester United fans invaded the stadium ahead of the behind-closed-doors Premier League contest against Liverpool.

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

Video from @Gezz_MUFC on Twitter.

It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite the attempts of security guards to prevent that happening.

A large number of fans ran back out of the stadium complex at around 2.20pm.Earlier, hundreds of Manchester United fans have surrounded the football team's bus outside The Lowry Hotel in Salford to protest against the football club's owners.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video from @Cantona_Collars on Twitter.

Supporters can be seen gathering outside the hotel where the players are due to leave from for their game against Liverpool.

Thousands of fans are also protesting and letting off flares outside Old Trafford.

Thousands of fans are protesting outside Old Trafford Credit: PA

The protests follow the debacle of the European Super League in April. Over 1,000 fans gathered outside Old Trafford last Saturday (April 24) with banners calling the Glazers 'greedy' and 'selfish' brandished outside the East Stand.

Joel Glazer had been named European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made, but he apologised in a letter to Manchester United fans after the club pulled out of the plans the day before.