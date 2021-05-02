Two more people have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death in Salford.

Emergency services were called to Salford shortly after 8.15pm on Wednesday 21 April to a report of a stabbing on Peveril Road.

Josiah Norman, 17, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest but died from his injuries.

Police were called to Peveril Road. Credit: MEN Media

Kellan Gummery, 18, of Bridson Street, Salford, and Dillon Saunders, 19, of Stowell Street, Salford, have been charged with murder and are due before Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday (May 3).

Kaylan Crankshaw, 27, of Dauntsey Avenue, Salford, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court last Monday after they were also charged with murder.

Friends of Josiah have started a GoFundMe page in his memory.

Police continue to appeal for information.