A man has been charged in connection with two serious assaults in Tameside

Police in Greater Manchester have charged a man in connection with two serious assaults in Hattersley, Tameside.

Kami Gaston, 19, of Lumn Road, Hyde has been charged with rape, attempt sexual assault, actual bodily harm, exposure, and breach of court bail.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Tameside Magistrates Court today.

At around 9.10pm on Saturday 1st May officers were called to a report of a disturbance near Mottram Road, Hyde in Tameside.

Enquiries have since established a female in her late teens had been sexually assaulted by a man and a 19-year-old woman had been also been assaulted by him whilst trying to intervene.

Detective Sergeant Alison Haxby, of GMP's Tameside district, said: