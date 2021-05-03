Elderly man taken to hospital after being hit by his own car as it is stolen

A pensioner was taken to hospital after being hit by his own car as it was stolen in Rochdale.The drama unfolded on Halifax Road in Wardle shortly after 11am on Sunday morning.

Police said the elderly man was injured when his 'vehicle collided with him in the process of it being stolen.'It was then later found nearby.

The extent of the man's injuries is not yet known and no further details have so far been disclosed.The road was closed for several hours with a police cordon in place until Sunday afternoon.Items of clothing could be seen lying in the road inside the police tape as stood guard at the scene.