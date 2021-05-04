play-icon Created with Sketch.

VIDEO report by Lise McNally

A campaign group supporting care home residents is calling on the Government to end what they call 'inhumane restrictions' on family visits.

The Rights for Residents group, which was founded by two Liverpool women say many care homes are ignoring the new relaxed guidelines on family visits - often limiting residents to one, 30 minute visit a week at most.

Family members are not “just” visitors, they offer an essential component of care that has been removed during the pandemic. No matter how wonderful care staff are they can not provide the emotional support that can only come from a family member. We are the eyes, ears, voices and memories of our loved ones. The Rights For Residents group

Relatives meeting face to face at Maple Lodge care home Credit: ITV Granada

The Care Home Manager at Maple Lodge in Liverpool says trying to organise slots for relatives is one of the hardest part of the job, staff don't like turning people away.

She runs a team working flat out to keep residents safe.

We spend a lot of our time - the diaries quite full - I feel a bit like an events coordinator sometimes. Lou Corris, Care Home Manager

The group say the easing of restrictions should be made legally binding. More than a quarter of a million people have signed their petition.