Manchester City will hope to secure a place in the Champions League final on Tuesday as they host Paris St Germain in the second leg of their semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League leaders hold the advantage after a 2-1 win in the French capital last week.

Pep Guardiola expects the clash to be City's toughest test in their quest to win the Champions League for the first time.

City produced a superb second-half fightback in the French capital to secure a 2-1 aggregate lead heading into the second leg of their semi-final.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Guardiola said: "In my experience the second leg of the semi-final is always the toughest game, more than the final. It's not just in this club, at all the clubs I have been at.

"In these games you are not going to play 90 minutes like we played the second half in Paris. I would love it, but that is not going to happen.

You have to understand that this will be a big battle, there are moments to suffer. But I am pretty sure we are going to react well, do what we have to do and impose ourselves. Pep Guardiola

Guardiola has no intention of sitting back to protect his side's advantage or adopting any other approach from the one which has served them so well this season.

City go into the game high in confidence having not only won in Paris but also claimed the Carabao Cup and moved within three points of the Premier League title in the past week.

A Cup final with a crowd: Fans watch Man City take on Tottenham at Wembley

City defender John Stones is approaching the game positively.

Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire/PA Images