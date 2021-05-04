A brother and sister have been found guilty of manslaughter at a court in Lancashire after pushing food into the mouth of a man who was asleep on a train.

The Nightingale court at Preston North End football club heard the siblings pushed kebab meat into the mouth of 56-year-old David Clark, while he appeared to be sleeping on a train to Barrow on March 2 2019.

David Noble, 34, and Nicole Cavin, 24, were found guilty manslaughter on Friday following a two-week trial, a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

Noble, of Grange-Over-Sands, and Cavin, of Flookburgh, who was then employed as a carer, knew the victim but were returning from a separate day out when they ended up sitting together after Mr Clark boarded the train at Lancaster, the BTP spokesman said.

Mr Clark vomited and awoke after they inserted the food into his mouth but collapsed as he attempted to stand.

He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

This was an unusual and highly complex legal case and I commend the courage of those witnesses who came forward and provided statements and those who attended court to give evidence. The dignity and composure of Mr Clark's family has been exemplary throughout and I hope that they can take some comfort in the knowledge that justice has been done. Detective chief inspector Steve May

Noble and Cavin will be sentenced at a later date.