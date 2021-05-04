A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Walker Avenue, Great Lever, at just before 4:45 AM.The victim was taken to hospital with several stab wounds but later died from his injuries.A number of streets have been taped off including Walker Avenue, Lowick Avenue, Lynsted Avenue, and Royland Court.

Police say the teenager had knocked on the door of a nearby house for help following the incident.

Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge said: "This incident will understandably be a huge shock to the community and our thoughts are with the boy's family at this awful time.

"These are very early stages of our investigation but we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to piece together what happened and find those responsible.

There will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out a number of lines of enquiry and anyone concerned in the local neighbourhood can speak to our officers. "I would urge anyone who may have information or witnessed anything in the area to come forward. Even the smallest information may be crucial to our investigation. Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge

No arrests have yet been made and police say are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.