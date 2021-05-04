Video captures moment sick bird of prey is released back into the wild

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A sick bird of prey found in North Lancashire has been released back into the wild, after being nursed back to health.

The RSPCA say the underweight buzzard was discovered found in a field in Richmond Hill, Silverdale in March.

He was so weak he was unable to eat or fly.

An animal rescuer was sent to the scene and could see the bird was struggling to move around and was clearly underweight.

The buzzard was very weak and lethargic, I was really concerned because he looked so thin and was soaking wet which had made him waterlogged but I could not see any injuries to the bird. Insp Alison Fletcher

In safe hands: The buzzard before it was released back into the wild Credit: RSPCA

The buzzard was taken to the Kendal College animal rescue centre where no obvious signs of injury were found.

The bird was cared for and fed over the next few weeks until he was strong enough to return to the wild near where he was found.