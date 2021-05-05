play-icon Created with Sketch.

Only weeks after our sports correspondent David Chisnall highlighted Len Johnrose's brave fundraiser, the former Bury and Burnley footballer is halfway to his target.

Diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease in 2017, he now uses a wheelchair and wanted to raise £92,000 cash to support research.

The challenge is a very chilly one

As a player, I'd ice foot injuries. I'm asking people to stand in a bucket of ice water for 92 seconds - one second for each club in the league - I can promise you it's pure hell. Len Johnrose

So far he's raised more than £46,064, after hundreds followed his example, took the challenge and donated £10 to the MND Association

Familiar faces from ITV Granada have braved the iced water and nominated others to do the same, you can see their efforts here.

And stars of TV and football have joined in too.

Former Manchester United player was feeling the freeze to help the Project 92 appeal

TV presenter Helen Skelton of Countryfile also dipped her toes, and whole feet to add to the total

So only a few weeks after the challenge was launched, it's gathering pace.

If you want to take part, find out more here

Len Johnrose can remain 'chilled out' that he will reach his goal.