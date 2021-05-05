Halfway to target for Len Johnrose's Icefoot 92 challenge
Only weeks after our sports correspondent David Chisnall highlighted Len Johnrose's brave fundraiser, the former Bury and Burnley footballer is halfway to his target.
Diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease in 2017, he now uses a wheelchair and wanted to raise £92,000 cash to support research.
As a player, I'd ice foot injuries. I'm asking people to stand in a bucket of ice water for 92 seconds - one second for each club in the league - I can promise you it's pure hell.
So far he's raised more than £46,064, after hundreds followed his example, took the challenge and donated £10 to the MND Association
Familiar faces from ITV Granada have braved the iced water and nominated others to do the same, you can see their efforts here.
And stars of TV and football have joined in too.
So only a few weeks after the challenge was launched, it's gathering pace.
If you want to take part, find out more here
Len Johnrose can remain 'chilled out' that he will reach his goal.