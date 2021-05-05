A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police attended the incident on Hillside Avenue in Shaw on Tuesday 4th May at 8.50pm after reports of a concern for welfare of a woman.

Emergency services found a woman outside a home with severe injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Stuart Wilkinson, GMP Major Investigating team's Detective Chief Inspector said: "A woman has sadly lost her life tonight and our thoughts remains with her family at this incredibly difficult time."

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

This is understandably a distressing incident for local residents, and I would like to reassure the community that although we currently have a man in custody, our investigation is very much still on going and officers at the scene are following all available lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding this woman's tragic death. Stuart Wilkinson, Detective Chief Inspector of GMP Major Investigation Team

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like anyone with information to contact them.