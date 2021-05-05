Manchester United's American owners are being urged to respond to an open letter from supporters asking them to engage with the club's fanbase to avoid further protests.

Half a dozen Greater Manchester Police officers were injured - with one suffering a fractured eye socket - in violence which broke out during a demonstration against the Glazer family on Sunday 2 May.

As a result United's match against Liverpool at Old Trafford was postponed.

It is now understood a review of security at the ground is underway as a video showed fans walking past security through an open door onto the pitch.

The intended peaceful protest against the owners followed calls to break down barriers to the game - but scenes soon turned violent with one officer slashed in the face and several more injured.

The GMP Police Federation say the officer slashed on their face is "incredibly lucky not to have lost the sight in his eye".

The injured officer - who the Federation are not naming - is a PC with around 20 years service.

This is not right. Police officers are mothers, fathers, husbands, wives and partners. They are sons and daughters. They are human beings who should be able to go home to their families in one piece at the end of their shifts. Not be rushed to hospital. We are offering support to our injured colleague and will continue to do so as he recovers from his injuries. Stu Berry, Chairman of Greater Manchester Police Federation

It also follows the controversial plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

Natalie Burrell, from Women's United was there as protests began to get out of hand.

She said: "I was there when they threw bottles at the police at Old Trafford at the time I hated that, I had to run away."

It was kind of scary, it was terrifying, but I do still standby the point it's passionate people. For me, it's worth it because Manchester United is my life. Natalie Burrell, Women's United

The relationship between fans and the American owners the Glazers has been simmering for 16 years - but following plans for a now defunct super league devotees are calling for a divorce.

Fans are renewing calls for a bigger stake in the club's ownership, with many urging the club to adopt the 50+1 model in which fans own 51% of clubs.

But, former FA Chairman Greg Dyke says the model is something which could be harder to achieve in reality.

He said: "I don't know how the fans get the money to buy 51%, so unless legislation is passed and then I think it will be very difficult to enforce."

The Manchester United Supporters Trust penned an open letter to the Glazer family calling for a consultation. The deadline is Friday 7 May, and more protests are promised if it is ignored.

I think it's only right that peaceful protest and lawful protest takes place, and we will support that all the time, we support the depth of feeling. Ian Stirling, Manchester United Supporters Trust

A government fan led review is underway, but it could be months before supporters get the answers they are hoping for.

Nicole Deans, a life-long Manchester United fan, who writes the blog United She Stands, says the protests could continue until the Glazers are removed.

In an interview with Granada Reports presenters Gamal Fahnbulleh and Elaine Willcox, she was asked her if the violent scenes had tarnished her club's reputation.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have written another open letter to the Glazer brothers, saying their frustration had "reached boiling point".

In the letter they say: "Let’s be very clear that no-one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular event.

"We are football fans and we want to support our team. We don’t want to spend our days off work protesting outside our football ground.

"But what happened was the culmination of sixteen years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored. After sixteen years not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us, the club’s Supporters Trust.

"Yesterday [Saturday], that frustration reached boiling point.

"For the vast majority of the thousands of attendees at the protest they made their voice heard peacefully and respectfully.

"We support the right of fans to protest lawfully and, although we did not personally witness any such acts, of course we do not condone any acts of violence."

They then lay out a four-point plan they say will help achieve their goals.

1. Willingly and openly engage and promote the government initiated fan-led review of football and use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters

2. Immediately appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders

3. Work with the Manchester United Supporters Trust and supporters more broadly to put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family. Should the appetite be there amongst fans then you should welcome, and offer no opposition to, the Glazer Family shareholding being reduced to a minority or indeed being bought out altogether.

4. Commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any significant changes to the future of our club, including the competitions we play in.