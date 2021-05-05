play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Andy Bonner

It is yet another instance of the negative effect lockdown has had on our children.

Swimming's governing body is warning that children may not be safe around water this summer because Covid has seen their vital lessons cancelled. Jane Nickerson from Swim England says that's worrying.

Pools are starting to re-open and schools are again sending children to learn their strokes and how to be confident in the water.

But they have a lot to catch up on.

2 million children have missed lessons

240,000 have not learned to swim a length

50,000 unable to perform a safe self-rescue

At The Forum in Wythenshawe, lessons have resumed but Tommy's mum Chelsea Allen knows her toddler has missed crucial learning time.

Teachers say they've seen an improvement almost immediately on their pupils return to the pool.

We can tell there's a confidence boost even in these last few sessions...there are some key skills, like floating that they've not quite got but we're getting there! Teacher

So Swim England is urging parents to book swimming lessons and ensure their youngsters are prepared for having fun and keeping safe round water this summer.