A tawny owl which fell down a chimney and had to be rescued gave home owners a shock - when it returned to the same place the following day.

Ed and Joyce Jones found the bird when they heard a commotion coming from the living room in Allerton Road in the town on 27 April.

They called the RSPCA who managed to coax it out with a net.

RSPCA rescued the bird, but that wasn't the end of the story

But the following day, the couple again went in their living room and were shocked to discover that the owl had returned - and was sat on the same spot on the fireplace happily sleeping.

I couldn’t believe it the first time - then the fact it came back the day after - I thought I might have to start charging it rent! Ed Jones, 67

They say the bird looked like an ornament sat on the fireplace because it was again asleep and perfectly still.

The RSPCA came back again, and again rescued the owl.

So far there's been no return but the Jones say they've had an 'owl of a shock'!