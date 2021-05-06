Dog attack in Bolton leaves man fighting for life

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A man attacked by a dog in Bolton is being treated for life threatening injuries.

It happened on Thursday afternoon.

The 50 year old victim was airlifted to hospital by the North West Ambulance service from Yewdale Gardens in Breightmet.

A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing. The dog has been secured. Greater Manchester Police

Neighbours have reported hearing screaming from a garden on the road where the attack happened.

A Dog Control Enforcement Unit has been deployed by Bolton Council.

It is not yet known who owns the dog, or what breed it is.