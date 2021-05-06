play-icon Created with Sketch.

Hollywood actor George Clooney has joined a long list of names to star in a TV advert for bakery Warburtons.

The A-lister is featured alongside the Bolton-based bakery boss Jonathan Warburton in the minute-long advert.

Mr Warburton can be seen making a piece of toast when he is interrupted by a receptionist who tells him, "George Clooney is on the line!"

Clooney's face then appears on a laptop where, forced to choose between his snack or speaking to the celebrity, Mr Warburton swiftly chooses his toast, telling the receptionist, "he can wait".

The advert follows the same theme as others for the company, where celebrities try to pitch ideas to the family-run bakery around products.

During the advert boss Jonathan Warburton can be seen making a piece of toast - which he ultimate chooses over speaking to George Clooney. Credit: Warburtons

Speaking about his appearance, Clooney said:

It's not every day your call is turned down for a slice of toast, but needless to say I had a lot of fun filming this spot. George Clooney

"It was great working with the Warburtons team and I'm thankful for the support they are providing to the Clooney Foundation For Justice."

The company's chairman, Jonathan Warburton, said he was "thrilled" to have partnered with Clooney.

He added: "Video calls have become part of normal life for so many of us during the last year, but George Clooney popping up on screen was quite a surprise!

"At Warburtons, we pride ourselves on the care that goes into making sure that every single loaf is as fresh and high quality as possible.

"Quality is truly at the heart of our 145-year-old business, and this new ad is a real celebration of that passion, and we hope it will bring a smile to those watching."

In the advert George Clooney is seen attempting to pitch an idea to the family-run bakery. Credit: Warburtons

The fee paid to Clooney for his participation in the campaign was donated to the Clooney Foundation For Justice, founded by the actor and his wife, international human rights lawyer, Amal.

The foundation campaigns against human rights abuses around the world.

The advert, available on social media, airs on ITV on 8 May.

Which other celebrities have featured in Warburtons adverts?