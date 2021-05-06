Their doors may have been locked but pages were still being 'turned' at libraries in Liverpool during Covid restrictions.

The city's digital library has seen an 80 per cent increase in borrowing and the number of people registering rise from almost fifteen thousand to more than twenty five thousand.

Readers hungry for words have downloaded almost a quarter of a million titles.

Readers may not have been able to get hold of books from closed libraries so they downloaded them instead

We weren’t that surprised that a pandemic failed to stop the city’s love of reading! This has been a tough year – but it has also been an opportunity for people to discover our digital offer Val Jones, Liverpool Libaries

For those who don't have digital access the city's home library service continued to operate during the pandemic, and there user numbers doubled.

The city’s libraries are now starting to re-open, and it is hoped that a pre-pandemic service will return by the late summer.

If you want to sign up details are on the Read Liverpool website.