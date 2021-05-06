New vaccine trialled in Lancashire could help in fight against Coronavirus

A clinical trial is underway in Lancashire to test a new Covid vaccine that could help in the fight against Coronavirus.

It's called Valneva and works in a different way to those currently on the market, using virus particles.Testing has already started on volunteers aged between 18 and 29 at sites owned by Panthera, a company that specialises in clinical testing in North Manchester and Preston.

It would be the first vaccine of its kind developed in Europe.

The company say that unlike earlier COVID-19 vaccine trials, which involved a placebo dose, everyone involved in this study will receive two active vaccine doses.

It'll include up to 4000 participants across 24 sites.

The Government has already secured 100 million doses, which once approval is granted, could be used later this year.

We’re delighted that the trial is underway and would like to applaud the efforts of everyone involved in making this happen. We hope that people across the UK continue to volunteer for studies so that we can continue to make progress against the pandemic. Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief Medical Officer at Valneva,

The vaccine has been developed by French company Valneva