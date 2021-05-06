Merseyside asylum charity calls government immigration plans 'grossly unfair'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Our Merseyside correspondent Andy Bonner has been talking to two people who've made the north west their home, but under the new rules would be turned away.

A Liverpool charity has described a new government formula for people seeking asylum and a place of safety as 'grossly unfair'.

Consultation for the new rules ends today, with the government promising the biggest overhaul of the system in decades.

Critics say the Priti Patel's Immigration Plan vilifies refugees and attempts to turn claiming Political Asylum into a crime.

The government say the new plan for immigration has three objectives:

To increase the fairness and efficacy of our system so that we can better protect and support those in genuine need of asylum

To deter illegal entry into the UK, thereby breaking the business model of criminal trafficking networks and protecting the lives of those they endanger

To remove more easily from the UK those with no right to be here

The plans, masterminded by Home Secretary Priti Patel have been under consultation for six weeks.

The new approach would take into account how people enter the UK, which would have an effect on whether their asylum claim would be successful. It comes after illegal boat crossings in the English Channel were in the media spotlight. Record numbers of people arrived by boat from France last year.

If migrants who have arrived illegally are allowed to stay in the UK, they'll only be given temporary status, meaning they could still be reassessed and removed at any time.

Ochorla was a Ugandan government worker who spoke out against the regime.She says it's a human right to seek safety.

If that bill is passed people like me will have no opportunity to be safe or even to start a life and give back. It will cause more death instead of saving lives. Taking asylum is not a crime, it's just being born in the wrong place at the wrong time. Ochorla