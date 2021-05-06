Paedophile DJ & Jimmy Savile's former driver Ray Teret dies in prison

An ex-DJ from Altrincham who worked as Jimmy Savile's driver has died in prison.

Ray Teret, who was 79, was was jailed for 25 years in 2014 for sex offences against teenage girls.

The ex-Radio Caroline presenter used his celebrity status on the Manchester club scene in the 1960s and 1970s to prey on girls aged 13 to 15.

Teret - known as Ugly Ray - was mentored by prolific paedophile broadcaster Savile in the early days of his career and was described as following him around "like a shadow".

Eventually, Teret was convicted of seven rapes and 11 indecent assaults in relation to 11 complainants.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "HMP Manchester prisoner Ray Teret died in prison on 5 May. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."

The cause of his death has not been confirmed and the matter has been passed to Manchester Coroners Office.

He'd been suffering from cancer.

The disgraced DJ, who also worked at Piccadilly Radio in Manchester had earlier tried to distance himself from Savile, who died in 2011.

He claimed they were not close, and said he had never lived with Savile or acted as his chauffeur.