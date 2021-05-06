play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Victoria Grimes

A photographer based in Manchester has captured family photos, through the windows of their homes as they remain in lockdown.

Coralie Monnet was struck by the coming together of relatives who might normally lead busy lives outside the house.

She was aware of the Covid restrictions so decided to photograph them from a distance and with her subjects behind glass!

Take a quick look at a montage of her work involving 20 families

Alot of families were telling me that they really enjoyed ...rediscovering living together all the time. I'm glad that I was able to photograph that Coralie Monnet

The photographs and stories show us everyone from tree surgeons to GPs and look at how families have coped with children and babies, as well as pregnancy.

They were taken around South Manchester from March to July 2020. You can find details of that exhibition here