play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Mike Hall

After three victories in recent weeks, jockey Ella McCain is proving her legendary grandfather wrong.

Ginger McCain trained three time Grand National winner Red Rum. His passionate love of racing saw son Donald take over his stables in Cheshire and now Donald's daughter Ella is taking up reins.

The late Ginger McCain, Ella's grandfather, with three-time Grand National winner Red Rum

Ginger McCain, left, with his son Donald and their 2011 Grand National winner Ballabriggs

But Ginger McCain, who died at the age of 80 in 2011, wasn't convinced women were right for racing.

Before the 2005 Grand National, as new mother Carrie Ford prepared to ride Forest Gunner in the world famouse steeplechase, Ginger McCain didn't approve.

Horses don't win Nationals ridden by women, that's a fact. Ginger McCain on jockey Carrie Ford

Carrie didn't prove him wrong, coming fifth that year.

Carrie Ford came 5th in the Grand National 2005 on Forest Gunner

But with Rachael Blackmore's victory in this year's National, the first woman to achieve the prize, colleagues like Ella McCain are confident there will be more to come.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Who knows...the next McCain family Grand National winner may just be in the saddle.