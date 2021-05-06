Red Rum trainer's granddaughter hails new era for women in racing
Video report by Mike Hall
After three victories in recent weeks, jockey Ella McCain is proving her legendary grandfather wrong.
Ginger McCain trained three time Grand National winner Red Rum. His passionate love of racing saw son Donald take over his stables in Cheshire and now Donald's daughter Ella is taking up reins.
But Ginger McCain, who died at the age of 80 in 2011, wasn't convinced women were right for racing.
Before the 2005 Grand National, as new mother Carrie Ford prepared to ride Forest Gunner in the world famouse steeplechase, Ginger McCain didn't approve.
Horses don't win Nationals ridden by women, that's a fact.
Carrie didn't prove him wrong, coming fifth that year.
But with Rachael Blackmore's victory in this year's National, the first woman to achieve the prize, colleagues like Ella McCain are confident there will be more to come.
Who knows...the next McCain family Grand National winner may just be in the saddle.