The driverless pods that could cut pollution in the Lake District
Video report by Ralph Blunsom
Is this the future of tourism in the Lake District?
Driverless electric pods are being trialled at Brockhole Visitor centre near Windermere.
And although Covid restrictions mean the public can't use them at the moment our reporter Ralph Blunsom got a sneak peak, no hands?
They may cost a quarter of a million pounds each, but developers say they will combat growing pollution from exhaust fumes in the Lake District.
annual visitors to the Lake District in pre-Covid years
of those visitors come in cars
of all emissions in the National Park
Emma Moody is the senior sustainable transport advisor to the Park.
We'd be hoping to close off some of the surrounding villages that suffer heavily from congestion and so hopefully get to a state of having a fleet of these in and around the area
The pods are operated remotely. They will be on show, if not able to take passengers, until the end of May.
They may return to revolutionise the way we get about the legendary landscape.