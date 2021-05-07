A Liverpool city centre cafe has made a historic discovery of a 100-year-old menu while doing renovations.Leaf on Bold Street, which has been closed for indoor hospitality due to ongoing lockdown restrictions, made the discovery entirely by chance.The team at Leaf has been busy renovating its mezzanine floor ahead of the venue reopening indoors on May 17 and were peeling back old walls and roofing when a delicate piece of paper fell from the rafters.This piece of paper turned out to be dated Wednesday, January 15, 1913.Eagle-eyed workman Max Kearns, from Clan Contracting, spotted the menu from The Yamen Cafe, a venue that operated from the same location as Leaf back in the 1900s.

The team also managed to salvage a trove of other artefacts including a Yamen staff hat, Whist book and playing cards with table numbers.Natalie Haywood, Leaf’s co-founder, said: “It’s really blown our minds that this has been in our building all along, for over a century.“And to see what they were doing then, how forward-thinking and creative as a restaurant, is so inspiring - especially as Liverpool is such a hospitality city.“When I saw it I was staggered, it’s like a time capsule hidden in the walls. We are so thankful to Max who found it whilst working as part of our expansion.“We knew our site used to be a restaurant a long time ago, but we had no idea what they were cooking and how advanced it all was.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

“We have always known this is a historic building but having the menu in our hands has made it all feel real, something dating back to before the First World War.“Everyone is so excited, we can’t believe it and it is already inspiring us with new ideas. And also how similar what we do now is to what they were doing all that time ago.”The menu boasts a four-course, Table d'Hote luncheon for one shilling and six pence.The Leaf team will be recreating select dishes from the historic menu on soon to be announced dates, with an opportunity for Liverpool to experience what its food and drink scene was like more than 100 years ago.A small selection of dishes will even be made permanent additions to Leaf Bold Street’s menus, in honour of the historic discovery.