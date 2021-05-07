Local elections 2021: All the local election results for Greater Manchester
Voters across the North West have been voting in one of the biggest sets of local elections the region has ever seen.
Here's a look at the results in Greater Manchester so far:
COUNCILS:
Rochdale Council remains a Labour hold.
Stockport remains in No Overall Control with one change - the Greens win the Reddish South ward from Labour.
Oldham remains a Labour hold, but but leader Sean Fielding has lost his seat. The Conservatives have doubled their representation.