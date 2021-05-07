Local elections 2021: All the local election results for Lancashire
Voters across the North West have been voting in one of the biggest sets of local elections the region has ever seen.
Here's a look at the results in Lancashire so far:
POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER LANCASHIRE POLICE
Result to be announced.
Candidates:
James Barker - Reform UK
Neil Darby - Liberal Democrats
Clive Grunshaw - Labour
Andrew Snowden - Conservative
COUNCILS
Lancashire County Council - no result
Blackburn with Darwen - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain one seat from Liberal Democrats
Burnley - NOC - Conservatives gain three seats, Labour lose three seats, Liberal Democrats lose three, Greens gain three, Independent gains one seat, UKIP loses one seat.
Chorley - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain three seats, two from independent, one from Labour
Hyndburn - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain four seats from Labour
Pendle - CON GAIN from NOC - Conservatives gain one seat from Labour
Preston - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain two seats from Liberal Democrats
Rossendale Borough Council - NOC from LABOUR - Conservatives gain three seats from Labour
West Lancashire - no result