Local elections 2021: All the local election results for Lancashire

Voters across the North West have been voting in one of the biggest sets of local elections the region has ever seen.

Here's a look at the results in Lancashire so far:

POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER LANCASHIRE POLICE

Result to be announced.

Candidates:

  • James Barker - Reform UK

  • Neil Darby - Liberal Democrats

  • Clive Grunshaw - Labour

  • Andrew Snowden - Conservative

COUNCILS

  • Lancashire County Council - no result

  • Blackburn with Darwen - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain one seat from Liberal Democrats

  • Burnley - NOC - Conservatives gain three seats, Labour lose three seats, Liberal Democrats lose three, Greens gain three, Independent gains one seat, UKIP loses one seat.

  • Chorley - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain three seats, two from independent, one from Labour

  • Hyndburn - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain four seats from Labour

  • Pendle - CON GAIN from NOC - Conservatives gain one seat from Labour

  • Preston - LAB HOLD - Conservatives gain two seats from Liberal Democrats

  • Rossendale Borough Council - NOC from LABOUR - Conservatives gain three seats from Labour

  • West Lancashire - no result