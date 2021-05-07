Local elections 2021: All the local election results for Merseyside
Voters across the North West have been voting in one of the biggest sets of local elections the region has ever seen.
Here's a look at the results in Merseyside so far:
LIVERPOOL CITY MAYOR
Joanne Anderson has been elected the new City Mayor of Liverpool
The Labour candidate won with a majority of more than 14,000.
Turnout: 30.51%
Joanne Anderson, LAB - 46,493 (61.2%)
Stephen Yip, IND - 32,079 (38.8%)
First round results were as follows:
Joanne Anderson, LAB - 38,958
Roger Bannister, TUSC - 2,912
Katie Maria Burgess CON - 4,187
Tom Crone, GRE - 8,768
Richard Kemp, LD - 17,166
Steve Radford, LIB - 22,047
It was an election that has been mired in controversy, after a Government inspection report found the council had ‘consistently failed in its duties’ under former Labour Mayor Joe Anderson.
Joe Anderson became the city's first directly-elected mayor in May 2012 after serving as the council leader and was then re-elected to the post in 2016.
In December, inspectors were sent in by Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick following the arrest of five men, including Mr Anderson, who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.
Mr Anderson has insisted that the allegations are baseless and said he is suing Merseyside Police for wrongful arrest.
It follows an investigation by Merseyside Police into building and development contracts in the city.
The council's director of regeneration, Nick Kavanagh, was also arrested as part of the police probe into building and development contracts in the city, and this week it was confirmed he had been dismissed from his role at the authority.
Merseyside Police said all suspects remain under investigation but bail has not been extended.
POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER MERSEYSIDE POLICE
Result to be announced.
Candidates:
Kris Brown - Liberal Democrats
Emily Spurrell - Labour
Bob Teesdale - Conservative
LOCAL COUNCILS:
Halton - LAB HOLD
Knowsley - no result
Liverpool - LAB HOLD
Sefton - LAB HOLD
St Helens - LAB HOLD
Warrington - no result
Wirral - NOC (no change)