Voters across the North West have been voting in one of the biggest sets of local elections the region has ever seen.

Here's a look at the results in Merseyside so far:

LIVERPOOL CITY MAYOR

Joanne Anderson has been elected the new City Mayor of Liverpool

The Labour candidate won with a majority of more than 14,000.

Turnout: 30.51%

Joanne Anderson, LAB - 46,493 (61.2%)

Stephen Yip, IND - 32,079 (38.8%)

First round results were as follows:

Joanne Anderson, LAB - 38,958

Roger Bannister, TUSC - 2,912

Katie Maria Burgess CON - 4,187

Tom Crone, GRE - 8,768

Richard Kemp, LD - 17,166

Steve Radford, LIB - 22,047

It was an election that has been mired in controversy, after a Government inspection report found the council had ‘consistently failed in its duties’ under former Labour Mayor Joe Anderson.

Joe Anderson

Joe Anderson became the city's first directly-elected mayor in May 2012 after serving as the council leader and was then re-elected to the post in 2016.

In December, inspectors were sent in by Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick following the arrest of five men, including Mr Anderson, who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

Mr Anderson has insisted that the allegations are baseless and said he is suing Merseyside Police for wrongful arrest.

It follows an investigation by Merseyside Police into building and development contracts in the city.

The council's director of regeneration, Nick Kavanagh, was also arrested as part of the police probe into building and development contracts in the city, and this week it was confirmed he had been dismissed from his role at the authority.

Merseyside Police said all suspects remain under investigation but bail has not been extended.

POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER MERSEYSIDE POLICE

Result to be announced.

Candidates:

Kris Brown - Liberal Democrats

Emily Spurrell - Labour

Bob Teesdale - Conservative

READ MORE: What do Police and Crime Commissioners do?

LOCAL COUNCILS: