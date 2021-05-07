Manchester City fans will not be able to travel to Turkey for the Champions League final due to it being put on the Government's travel red list, the Transport Secretary said.

Grant Shapps told a Downing St press conference: "I'm afraid we are having to put Turkey on the red list and this will have a number of ramifications.

First of all, it does mean with the regards to the Champions League, fans should not travel to Turkey. "The FA are in discussions with Uefa already on this. "We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for Uefa. Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport

He added: "We are very open to it ... it is actually, in the end, a decision for Uefa to make, but given there are two English clubs in that final, we look forward to hearing what they have to say."

Which countries are on the 'green list'?

Australia

Brunei

Faroe Islands

Falkland Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel

New Zealand

Portugal including Madeira and Azores

Singapore

Despite being on the green list, people will not be able to go on holiday to Australia, New Zealand or Singapore as they are closed to UK tourists.

People in England can visit Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel from May 17 without self-isolating on their return, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

They are the only popular summer short-haul destinations on the Government's new green list for travel.