Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Paddy Pimblett is a name familiar to many fans of mixed martial arts but his fanbase may be about to get even bigger.

He has signed a contract to fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world.

The Liverpool native also known as 'Paddy the Baddy,' had his first professional fight in 2012 and has since made a name for himself, becoming a Cage Warriors Featherweight champion in the process.

Known for his energetic entrances and entertaining post-fight interviews, Paddy has gathered an army of fans, particularly in his hometown.

The contract offer came through after a 90-second victory against Davide Martinez and was welcome news after a rocky few years.

In 2017 he lost the Cage Warriors Featherweight Title in front of a hometown crowd at the M&S Bank Arena but has since refocused and changed his lifestyle.

He is yet to find out his first UFC opponent yet but relishes the challenge and is excited about the prospect of headlining a UFC event in Liverpool: