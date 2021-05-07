play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Paul Crone.

A well-known charity fundraiser is bringing his famous footwear out of retirement to help put smiles back on people's faces and raise funds for The Christie.

Craig Keatley - known as 'FlipperKeatz' for his habit of donning flippers to take part in endurance events - is taking to the hills for his latest charity challenge.

The dad-of-two is well-known for his bizarre fundraising activities which have included walking 51 miles from Blackpool to Manchester and now has a gruelling set of fundraising challenges in store.

Craig says the best way to walk in flippers is to walk like Monty Python legend John Cleese!

Craig's exploits are a major hit with motorists and pedestrians alike. He says everyone always says hello and wants to know why he's wearing swimming flippers.

He wears them cos he's flippin' crazy but determined to raise money for a worthy cause.