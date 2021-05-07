Surge Covid-19 testing will be rolled out in parts of Bolton from today in response to rising infection rates in the borough.

Everyone living or working in the Rumworth, Deane or Great Lever areas is urged to attend a Mobile Testing Unit in the coming days to help identify asymptomatic people who may be spreading the virus without realising it.

Bolton Council say the rising infection rate serves as a reminder to everyone in Bolton that the pandemic is far from over.

People in certain areas are being urged attend a mobile testing unit. Credit: PA

Where are the mobile testing units?

Memory Lane Wedding Venue, Gilnow Lane (BL3 5EL)

Makkah Mosque, Grecian Crescent (BL3 6QU)

Home PCR test kits will also be available for collection and return at:

Deane Road Temple (Shree Swaminarayan Mandir)

Health leaders in the borough are reminding residents that people should not be meeting indoors with anyone outside their household or bubble.

People are also being asked to work from home if they are able to.