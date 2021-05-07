Two teenagers charged with murder of 15-year-old boy in Bolton

Friday May 7, 2021, 11:06 AM

Two teenagers have been charged over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Bolton.

Reece Tansey knocked on the door of a nearby house to ask for help after he was attacked in Walker Avenue, shortly before 4.45am on Tuesday.

He had suffered several stab wounds and was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Greater Manchester Police have charged two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15 with the murder of Reece.

The pair been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone with information can use the Major Incident Public Portal here:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21K20-PO1