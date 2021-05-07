Two teenagers charged with murder of 15-year-old boy in Bolton
Two teenagers have been charged over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Bolton.
Reece Tansey knocked on the door of a nearby house to ask for help after he was attacked in Walker Avenue, shortly before 4.45am on Tuesday.
He had suffered several stab wounds and was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
Greater Manchester Police have charged two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15 with the murder of Reece.
The pair been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today.
Police are continuing to appeal for information.
Anyone with information can use the Major Incident Public Portal here:
https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21K20-PO1
or contact the GMP incident room on 0161 856 6777 quoting incident 359 of 04/05/2021
or anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.