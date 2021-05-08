Burnley fans can watch game against Liverpool for free at Turf Moor

Burnley Football Club has announced up to 3,500 fans will be able to go to Turf Moor to watch the match against Liverpool for free.

Tickets for the game on Wednesday 19 May will be made available through an online ballot of season ticket holders which will be open until Wednesday.

Chairman Alan Pace said:

This fixture is opportunity to reward our loyal season ticket holders who have shown incredible support to the club throughout the pandemic. “We have therefore decided to make tickets for this fixture free of charge. If supporters are able to, the club is encouraging successful applications in the ballot to consider making a donation to the NHS charities. Burnley FC Chairman Alan Pace

Fans can apply at tickets.burnleyfc.com until midnight on Tuesday 11 May or via the Turf Moor ticket office.