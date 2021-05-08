The family of a 15-year-old boy who died on Tuesday 4 May have paid tribute to their "cheeky and funny boy" as a murder investigation continues.

Officers were called shortly after 4.43am on Tuesday 4 May, to a report of a stabbing on Walker Avenue, Bolton.

Sadly, 15-year-old Reece Tansey was taken to hospital and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died from his injuries.

Paying tribute to Reece, his family said:

Reece was a 15-year-old boy - cheeky and funny. He had a twinkle in his eye and a ready smile. "Reece loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. He had a sense of humour that was contagious, he regularly played pranks on his mum and dad, which left his little brother in heaps of giggles. Family tribute

Reece Tansey Credit: Family photo

They added;

"Reece had an ability to make you smile and it was often difficult to be serious with him. He was at an age where he was starting to find his way in life, and become his own person, but he always needed his mum and adored her and the rest of his family.

"His life has been tragically cut short, his death is something that we will never understand and certainly never get over.

Reece deserves to be remembered as the boy loved by his family, not as the boy cruelly allegedly stabbed and left to die in the street. "He deserves to be remembered as the boy who loved motorbikes, who was full of life and had a passion for living, not as yet another statistic in the rise of knife crime. Family tribute

"The death of Reece has had a profound effect on his family and friends, and indeed on the larger community. To say he will be missed is a great understatement.

"We would like to thank everybody for their kind words and support at this difficult time."

Two teenagers have been charged with Reece Tansey's murder and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 10 May.

Detective Inspector Nicola McCulloch, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said:

Our thoughts are with Reece's family who are understandably devastated. We currently have specialist officers supporting them through this horrific time. "Two teenagers have currently been charged with Reece's murder and we're continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward. Even the smallest information may assist with our enquiries. Detective Inspector Nicola McCulloch, of GMP's Major Incident Team

Anyone with information or anyone with videos and images can submit them directly via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21K20-PO1.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting log number 359 of 04/05/2021 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.