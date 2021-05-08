Local elections 2021: All the local election results for Cheshire

Voters across the North West have been taking part in one of the biggest sets of local elections the region has ever seen.

Here's a look at the results in Cheshire so far:

POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER

Candidates:

Jo Conchie, Liberal Democrats -

John Dwyer, Conservative and Unionist Party -

Nick Goulding, Reform UK -

David Keane, Labour and Co-operative Party -

COUNCIL

Warrington, LAB HOLD - Labour lose 7 seats, Conservatives gain 10 seats, Liberal Democrates lose 3 seats, Independent candidates retain 3 seats.

Cheshire East -

TOWN AND PARISH COUNCIL ELECTIONS

To be confirmed

Crewe West Borough By Election -

Crewe Town Council - West Ward By Election -

Bollington Town Council - Central Ward -

Bollington Town Council - East Ward -

Knutsford Town Council - Nether Ward -

Macclesfield Town Council - Central Ward -

Middlewich Town Council - Cledford Ward -

Wilmslow Town Council - Lacey Green Ward -

Handforth Parish Council - West Ward -