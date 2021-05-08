Manchester City fans greet team bus at the Etihad ahead of Chelsea tie

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Manchester City fans have greeted the team bus as the Premier League champions-elect arrived at the Etihad Stadium ahead of this evening's fixture against Chelsea.

Blues fans set off smoke bombs as the bus arrived at the ground for todays 5.30pm kick-off.

Pep Guardiola's side are just two points away from winning the top flight title for a fifth time but face a tough test against their fellow Champions League finalists.

Both clubs enjoyed historic weeks as they advanced to the final in Istanbul on May 29, City with a 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea by defeating Real Madrid 3-1 over two legs.

With the team's meeting in Europe's biggest game in just three weeks, today's match will have a bit of extra spice to it but City boss Guardiola has insisted he isn't looking ahead to the final.