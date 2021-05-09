A man who was pulled out of water near Chester has died in hospital.

Police were called to Backford Bridge, Shropshire Union Canal on the A41 at Liverpool Road on Sunday May 9 following reports of a man in the water.

The man was pulled out of the water by emergency services and looked after by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he sadly died.

Eye witnesses reported a large emergency services presence with police, fire and ambulance all in attendance. The road was also closed following the incident.His family has been informed and formal identification is due to take place.

At this stage Cheshire police are not treating his death as suspicious.