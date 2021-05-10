Angela Rayner was given a major promotion on Sunday night after a tense day of reshuffle rows.

The MP for Ashton-under-Lyne had been sacked from her roles as party chair and campaign coordinator following poor results in the English local elections.

It's a move which drew criticism among Labour's election team and beyond, with the newly re-elected Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham sharing on social media that he 'can't support' her sacking.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham immediately hit out at Angela Rayner's sacking.

On Saturday, a source stressed that she would be offered a “senior role” in the leadership team - now confirmed as the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - shadowing Michael Gove.

She will also take on the newly created post as shadow secretary for the future of work.

Posting on social media, Ms Rayner promised to use her new role "to deliver good, well-paid jobs in every region and every community."

She added "I came in to politics as a shop steward standing up for care workers on the minimum wage...I will work tirelessly to reform our Party and deliver a policy agenda that will enable us to reconnect with the voters that we need to win, especially in our traditional heartlands, and show that the Labour Party speaks for the working class."