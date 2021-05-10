Five ways Greater Manchester plans to build a 'London-style transport network'

The newly re-elected mayor for Greater Manchester has detailed what his second term is going to be focussed on; building a London-style transport network for the city region.

Speaking in front of the MediaCity tram stop in Salford - Andy Burnham criticised the current "disjointed" system made up of busses, cycle tracks, trams and trains - saying "transport is holding the city region back, everyone can see it."

How can it be right that some of the poorest parts of the country have the most expensive public transport? It can't - and that needs to change. Andy Burnham, Mayor for Greater Manchester

Mr Burnham has now outlined plans for the next two years which he says will "lend credibility to the term levelling-up".

The plans include extensions to the MetroLink, and joined up ticketing across multiple vehicles.

FIVE STEPS TO A LONDON-STYLE TRANSPORT NETWORK

1. Bring all busses back into public control

With a new deadline of May 2024, Transport for Greater Manchester plans to bring the busses and trams, currently run by multiple companies, under public control.

It will mean an integrated system, where one ticket and one contactless payment can be used across a whole journey.

People here deserve a transport network where you can seamlessly travel across our city-region on buses, trams and trains - without spending a fortune each time Andy Burnham, Mayor for Greater Manchester

2. Extending the tram network to Middleton

As part of a wider regeneration plan, Transport for Greater Manchester has been asked to accelerate a business plan to extend the tram network.

"We want the Metrolink business case to be part of a wider masterplan for the town".

3. More electric vehicle charging points

The mayor's office is committing to install 95 new charging points by the end of this year, with a further 200 by the end of 2022.

4. Investing in cycling

A new bike hire scheme is going to be introduced in November, to coincide with the completion of 100km of cycling and walking paths called "the Bee Network".

5. Improved accessibility at stations

Negotiations are opening over plans to improve the "frankly disgraceful" access in many of the region's train stations, with the hope to have all stations offering step-free access by 2025.

"If we carry on at the pace Network Rail and the government are going, it will take until 2070 to make our stations step-free, we're just not accepting that".

