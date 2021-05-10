As coronavirus restrictions are eased further next week there's some good news for Liverpool and Everton fans. Thousands of supporters will be allowed to watch the last home game live from inside the stadium.

Government plans from May 17 state that large outdoor sporting venues where crowds can spread out will be allowed to welcome back spectators.

Liverpool City Council confirmed this morning that the Ground Safety Advisory Group had approved the plans for both Anfield and Goodison Park.

It means 10,000 Liverpool supporters can attend the last Premier League home game at Anfield. 6,500 Everton fans can watch their team play in the last home game of the Season at Goodison Park.

Both clubs have opened ballots to decide which fans can attend the game.