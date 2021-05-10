A man and a woman are fighting for their lives following a house fire in Manchester.

A teenage girl is also in hospital after the blaze broke out at a property in Richmond Avenue, Prestwich, in the Sedgley Park area, at about 3.30am this morning (Monday May 10).

Neighbours said they heard 'screaming and banging' coming from inside the home.

Firefighters managed to pull the woman, in her 50s, and the girl - believed to be her daughter - from the burning building.

A third person, a man in his 30s, was already outside when crews arrived.

Police say the woman and the man were taken to hospital, where they are in a critical condition. Officers say the teenage girl is currently in a stable condition.

Credit: MEN Media

Firefighters from Manchester Central, Whitefield, Broughton and Agecroft fire stations used hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to bring the flames under control.

Crews remained on the residential street throughout Monday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but police say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

An investigation has been launched by Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters have praised the 'bravery' of the teenage girl, who they say raised the alarm.

GMFRS Area Manager, Ben Levy, said: “This incident could have been so much worse without the combination of the bravery of the teenager who called 999, the life-saving guidance of NWFC, and the skill and dedication of the firefighters who saved them."