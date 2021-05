play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by Amy Welch

Move aside David Attenborough.....and meet Aneeshwa Kunchala.

The 6 year old from Warrington knows everything about animals

Aneeshwah started making wildlife videos last year with the help of his Mum and Dad and is now a YouTube sensation. His main aim is to stop plastic pollution and ultimately save the planet.