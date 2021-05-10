Seven arrested in Barrow in 'missing pet' blackmail investigation

Seven people have been arrested in Barrow as part of an ongoing operation into the exploitation of missing animals.Cumbria Police say the arrests follow an investigation, across 15 police forces, following reports that people with missing animals had been targeted and blackmailed via social media for money. There are currently 21 reported victims.

Four men, aged 19, 22, 30 and 37 and three women aged 36, 38 and 40, all from Barrow, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit blackmail and money laundering.

They currently remain in police custody.