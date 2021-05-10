play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by Tim Scott

The group Tackling Minds is helping people's mental health through fishing.

David Lyons formed the group last year, after struggling with anxiety and alcohol dependency. He started fishing again and realised he could help others enjoy its therapeutic effects.

The key is to keep the mind active and get outside in the green open spaces, we know that everyone needs their daily dose of vitamin D and you meet other people, it is a great community David Lyons - Tackling Minds Founder

David started the group in Littleborough near to scenic areas around Hollingworth Lake, just one of the spots the group go fishing.

Some sessions are targeted towards helping veterans. The group is currently working with Healthier Heroes, the Burnley-based charity who help armed forces veterans adjust to civilian life.

It's good to get out, I don't even care if I catch anything, it's just good to sit by the lake and think about nothing really. I'd like to thank Tackling Minds because everyone enjoys it James Murphy - Veteran

Tackling Minds has secured lottery funding and hopes to continue expanding on the good work they do.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the links below may be able to provide some advice and support.

Tackling Minds

Healthier Heroes

NHS

Samaritans

Every Mind Matters

Mental Health Foundation