Emergency services are warning against social media pranks after being called out to rescue a girl who couldn't swim in Merseyside.

The Coastguard said the teenage girl had gone into the water at Alfred Dock in Seacombe even though she could not swim. As part of a social media stunt her friend planned to swim out to her, drink a bottle of alcohol and rescue her.

The pair got into difficulties and Merseyside Police, New Brighton and Crosby Coastguard and New Brighton RNLI attended the scene.

Police threw a line out into the water to rescue the girl, her friend was able to find his way out safely.