A former Lancashire police officer has been jailed for keeping personal and intimate images of victims of crime on his phone.

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who looked into the detective’s contact with five women following a complaint from one of them.

They found the content on Mr Bunger’s personal phone, including inappropriate photographs of a woman which had been taken without her knowledge.

Two other women provided evidence of Mr Bunger having sent them inappropriate sexual messages - with one of those women stating that he had made unnecessary visits to her home.

Ex-Detective Constable Jatinder Bunger admitted five charges of misconduct in public office.

He's been jailed for ten months.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said: “Jatinder Bunger took advantage of women he knew to be in vulnerable positions as victims of crime and violated the privacy of others without their consent or knowledge."

“His actions were completely unacceptable and although he may have since left the force, today’s verdict ensures he is held fully accountable for his actions."

Lancashire Police says their own disciplinary proceedings are expected to follow.