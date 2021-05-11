Howard Quayle MHK will be not be standing as a Member of the House of Keys in the upcoming general election in the Isle of Man.In an exclusive TV interview with ITV, he said he will be 'stepping back' from politics for good after the election.

He intends to continue in his role as Chief Minister until a successor is appointed in October.

I am stepping back. I've done my two terms. I think I need to recharge the batteries as much as anything. Howard Quayle MHK, Isle of Man Chief Minister

When asked if he was interested in the role of President, Mr Quayle said he would be backing his cabinet Minister Lawrence Skelly MHK, who recently declared his interests in the role.Mr Quayle has been a member of the House of Keys since 2011 after being elected to represent the constituency of 'Middle'.He has most notably held the role of Chief Minister since 2016, leading the Island through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Isle of Man general election is due to take place on September 23 where new MHK's will be elected.

Howard Quayle spoke exclusively to ITV announcing that he would not be standing for re-election in September. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

You can see more of the interview on Granada Reports at 6:00pm.