A man has been arrested after a police officer was left with facial injuries following a fans' protest at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Greater Manchester Police said today officers executed a warrant at an address in the Prenton area of the Wirral. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding, violent disorder and burglary. He remains in custody for questioning.

Officers say the arrest relates to a breach of the grounds at Manchester United and an officer who was left with a broken eye socket, broken nose and a slash to the face. He is still receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Over 1,000 protestors gathered at Old Trafford.

GMP said a number of officers were injured when about 1,000 protesters gathered at the Manchester United ground and about 200 outside the Lowry Hotel ahead of the team's match against Liverpool on Sunday, May 2.

The protests follow the debacle of the European Super League in April. Over 1,000 fans gathered outside Old Trafford on April 24 with banners calling the Glazers 'greedy' and 'selfish' brandished outside the East Stand.

Joel Glazer had been named European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made, but he apologised in a letter to Manchester United fans after the club pulled out of the plans the day before.